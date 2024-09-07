Teves to be extradited after Pope's Timor-Leste visit — DOJ

The government of Timor Leste committed to turning over expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the Philippines as soon as possible, according to Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano IV.

Clavano, in a news forum on Saturday, reiterated Timor Leste President José Ramos-Horta’s earlier remarks that “he doesn’t want Teves under his country’s custody.”

“Yesterday actually lumabas ang balita na ang (based on the released news) President ng Timor-Leste himself, José Ramos-Horta, said it will not be too long before Teves is sent back to the Philippines,” Clavano said.

“I don’t think that the president of Timor-Leste wants him to stay [there] any longer,” he added.

Clavano said the extradition process for Teves will happen after Pope Francis visits Timor Leste next week.

“This is a whole-of-government approach that we are doing in the case of former Congressman Teves. And we hope to execute everything or operation right after the papal visit,” he said.

Pope Francis is scheduled to have his apostolic visit in Timor Leste from 9 to 11 September.

In June, the Court of Appeals in Timor-Leste granted the Philippines’ request to extradite Teves, who is facing a murder case over killing former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Aside from Degamo’s slay, Teves and along with several other individuals have also been charged in connection with several other killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

The lawmaker has been declared a fugitive from justice following the issuance of arrest warrants by the local courts in connection with the criminal charges filed against him.