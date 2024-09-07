Team to beat: Spotlight falls on Quiambao as La Salle plays NU

All eyes are on reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and De La Salle University as they set their title repeat bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament in motion today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

From being the hunter, the Green Archers are now the hunted ones with huge targets on their backs as a strong field of beefed-up rosters eye to dethrone them.

First to test the mettle of La Salle, which lost some key players to the professional ranks, is National University (NU) in a rematch of last year’s Final Four.

Game time is set at 6:30 p.m. to cap off a busy second day of hostilities featuring five pairings including two in the women’s division.

Opening the triple-bill men’s playdate is the clash between University of the East and University of Sto. Tomas (UST) at 1 p.m. followed by the Adamson University-Far Eastern University (FEU) tussle at 3 p.m.

But the spotlight remains with the Green Archers.

Quiambao has decided to turn down tempting offers from the pros and abroad for another dance with La Salle.

And it will be a challenging one following the departure of top guard Evan Nelle, along with veterans Mark Nonoy, Francis Escandor, Ben Phillips and Jonnel Policarpio.

“Well, we keep it exciting for him. We lost Evan Nelle, we lost Mark Nonoy so those are the two guys were integral parts of our program. When KQ was deciding on staying, that’s one of the things that, you know, he touched upon,” La Salle coach Topex Robinson said.

“He said he wanted to try new things so why not be a point guard which he would love to do and we’ve experimented on that and don’t be surprised if you see KQ bringing down the ball and setting up the play for us come season 87.”

Holdovers Mike Phillips, CJ Austria, Joshua David, Raven Cortez, Earl Abadam and EJ Gollena will back Quiambao.

New faces in Doy Dungo, Alex Konov, Matthew Rubico, Lian Ramiro and Henry Agunanne are expected to make an impact in La Salle’s championship defense.

Robinson is confident his boys have bought into the mindset of keeping their hunger for glory.

“We’ve won that Season 86 but we’re not the champions anymore,” he said.

“What we want to focus on is how to be champions again and it’s something that we’ve prepared for and something we’re all excited about. We’re just excited to face the season with a really solid front.”

But the Bulldogs are no pushovers despite point guard Kean Baclaan shedding his NU uniform for La Salle.

Forward Jake Figueroa, heady guard Steve Nash Enriquez, Jolo Manansala, Reinhard Jumamoy and Patrick Yu will be back for the Jeff Napa-mentored squad.

The Bulldogs will also introduce Mo Diassana Tebol Garcia, Lenard Santiago, Paul Francisco and Edmund dela Cruz to add bite to their bid.

Meanwhile, host University of the Philippines kicked off the season with unparalleled display of style and spectacle and delivered what could be the most glamorous opening ceremony in the league’s storied history.

The highlight of the event held at the Big Dome Saturday was a breathtaking performance by the iconic OPM band Eraserheads.

Reuniting once more for their alma mater’s hosting, the band’s set was a fitting tribute to the season’s theme: “Stronger, Better, Together.”

“Did you know that it’s our first time performing at Araneta?” said Eraserheads lead singer Ely Buendia, joined by guitarist Marcus Adoro, bassist Buddy Zabala and drummer Raimund Marasigan.

Their full set of seven songs — Alapaap, Sembreak, Ligaya, Pare Ko, Minsan, Magasin and Ang Huling El Bimbo — created an unforgettable experience for both the band and the UAAP community.

In women’s play, UST begins its title-retention bid in a showdown against UE at 9 a.m.

Figuring in an intense battle at 11 a.m. are Adamson and FEU.