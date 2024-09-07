SC gab takes up ecology cases rules

Taking into account the importance of environmental protection, the Supreme Court (SC) held discussions with members of several civil society organizations (CSOs) on the role of the judiciary in the mitigation of carbon emissions.

The group tackled the rules of procedure for environmental cases on 27 to 28 August at The Judicial Academy Philippines, Tagaytay City organized by the SC technical working group of the Judicial Committee on Sustainability and Environmental Concerns, various civil service organizations and the Philippine Judicial Academy.

The members of several CSOs across various fields shared their valuable insights on the revisions of the rules.

They elaborated on what they identified as priority provisions, shining a light on issues and challenges faced by organizations with specifically environment-focused advocacies, and set some subsequent tasks for their submission deadlines.

Actionable amendments

Findings from the FGDs will be submitted to the committee to ensure actionable recommendations on the proposed amendments to the rules.

The committee is chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M. V. F Leonen.

Consultations are expected to conclude by October in preparation for the National Summit on Sustainability and Environmental Law with the goal of amending the rules of procedure in environmental cases toward enabling effective, responsive and sustainable legal processes and remedies.