SC discusses proposed rules for environmental cases with CSOs

The Supreme Court recently held a focused discussion with members of several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the rules of procedure for environmental cases. The event took place on 27-28 August 2024 at The Judicial Academy Philippines in Tagaytay City.

Organized by the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Supreme Court Judicial Committee on Sustainability and Environmental Concerns, various CSOs, and the Philippine Judicial Academy (PHILJA), the discussion gathered insights from CSO members across various fields. They shared their perspectives on proposed revisions to the rules, identifying priority provisions and highlighting issues and challenges faced by organizations specifically focused on environmental advocacy.

The discussions also set deadlines for the submission of specific tasks and recommendations. Findings from these focus group discussions (FGDs) will be submitted to the committee to ensure actionable recommendations on the proposed amendments to the rules.

The committee is chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, while the FGDs were led by Atty. Maria Paz Luna, a committee member and head of the TWG on Civil Society Organizations. The series of FGDs on the rules of procedure for environmental cases began in August 2023 and continues across different sectors.

Consultations are expected to conclude by October in preparation for the upcoming National Summit on Sustainability and Environmental Law. The summit aims to amend the rules of procedure in environmental cases to enable effective, responsive, and sustainable legal processes and remedies.