ROARING START: San Beda smashes Lyceum, 79-63

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Letran vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Arellano vs EAC

Defending champion San Beda University flexed its championship might from the get-go, overpowering host Lyceum of the Philippines University, 79-63, at the start of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a rematch of their Final Four clash last year, the Red Lions did not miss a beat as they led from start to finish, starting with a 29-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions’ lead even went up to as high as 23 points after RC Calimag nailed a corner triple with four minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the fourth period for a 75-52 advantage.

San Beda’s deep rotation allowed it to outscore Lyceum — in bench production — 43-18, and head coach Yuri Escueta lauded his wards for being ready whenever their number was called.

“I have full confidence in the guys that came in. They knew whenever they get in the court, they have to be ready,” Escueta said.

“I’m just happy we were able to perform our game plan. We knew Lyceum will give their 100 percent so I’m happy we were able to hold them off, especially in the second quarter,” he added.

Former Far Eastern University guard Bryan Sajonia came off the bench and led San Beda with 18 points behind a five-of-nine shooting clip while team captain Yukien Andrada drilled in 13 points.

Mclaude Guadaña’s 22-point explosion was not enough as Lyceum sank to a 0-1 record.

San Beda gets an early acid test against College of Saint Benilde, which is competing against Season 99 finalist Mapua University, on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Escueta said the team will need to prepare well against the Blazers, who had the luxury of being mentored by head coach Charles Tiu and consultant Rajko Toroman.

“We need to prepare for them. We haven’t won against them in the preseason and they are a well-coached team under Coach Charles and Coach Rajko,” Escueta said.

In the second game, the Blazers downed the Cardinals, 78-65.