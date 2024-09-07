RLC is three-peat Best Developer at PropertyGuru Phl Property Award

Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) was named for the third time as the country’s Best Developer for this year by PropertyGuru, a real estate platform based in Singapore.

This was announced at the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards last Friday night at Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.

Over 20 companies were evaluated for over 80 award categories.

“The entries truly kept pace with the fast growth of the Philippine economy, driven by robust investment, public spending, tourism and overseas remittances. The Philippines’ most vibrant cities continue to progress, with more live-work-play communities, luxurious residential enclaves and smart suburban developments,” Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said.

Several RLC representatives thanked the entire team of the company for realizing customer-centric projects.

Bringing purpose to life

“That’s how we bring our purpose to life, which is welcoming happy homeowners, building beautiful, well-designed condos and crafting delightful customer moments,” RLC chief marketing officer and business unit general manager for RLC Residences Chad Sotelo said.

RLC received trophies and certificates for being the Best Developer in Luzon with its residential spaces, notably The Residences at The Westin Manila. This project was recognized as the Best Branded Residential Development, Best Wellness Residential Development and Best Lifestyle Condo Development.

As a multi-type project developer, RLC also shone in the office category. Robinsons Offices’ GBF Center 1 in Bridgetowne along C-5 Road was awarded Best Office Architectural Design and Best Office Interior Design.

Meanwhile, its Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 and work.able Robinsons Summit Center in Makati City were praised as Best BPO Office Development and Best Co-Working Space, respectively.

Customer demand trends

Sotelo said RLC plans to launch another luxury or middle-income condominium this year as it studies trends in consumer demand and interest rates for home loans.

Among its latest projects, Sotelo said Le Pont, a luxury condominium in Bridgetowne and Mira, a condominium for starting families in Cubao, have received positive response from consumers.