REPEAT VS REDEMPTION: Creamline aims to solve Japanese puzzle

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs EST Cola

6 p.m. — Creamline vs Kurashiki

Kurashiki is primed to reassert its dominance while Creamline looks to avenge last year’s heartbreaker as they face off today in a highly anticipated rematch in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational 2024.

Their clash comes exactly one year after the Ablaze edged the Cool Smashers in a historic five-set thriller to become the league’s first-ever foreign champion.

Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, where the winner will gain a crucial advantage toward securing the first finals berth in this swift, nine-day, five-team competition.

Prior to that at 4 p.m., Cignal will aim for back-to-back victories, taking on winless EST Cola after an emphatic straight-set win over Farm Fresh last Friday.

Although Kurashiki will be without its former top scorer Asaka Tamaru, Creamline faces a far more challenging predicament, missing three of their key players. Still, the Cool Smashers are no strangers to defying the odds, having dominated the upstart Akari Chargers in last week’s Reinforced Conference finals.

To overcome an in-form Kurashiki side, however, the Cool Smashers need more than just experience and grit.

Kurashiki, unbeaten since last year’s six-game sweep of the tournament, has extended its streak with commanding victories over Thailand’s EST Cola and Farm Fresh.

Creamline, meanwhile, showed no signs of fatigue when it dismantled the young Thai side last Friday, just two days after securing its second Reinforced Conference title — and ninth championship — by beating Akari.

With limited preparation time due to the tight schedule, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses underscored the need for intense focus ahead of the rematch.

“I’m confident that we will win because we had training. Hopefully, we can sustain this until the end of the Invitationals,” said Meneses after their victory over EST Cola last Friday.

“We will work hard to be ready against Kurashiki.”

Kurashiki is expected to come into the match with a similar sense of urgency, driven by the desire to repeat its success against Creamline and secure another PVL title.

Head coach Hideo Suzuki will likely rely on his deep roster, including standouts Saya Taniguchi, Mei Cing Low, Ayano Tsuji, Yukino Yano, Miho Kawamura and Saki Tanabe.

Though Creamline is without Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers remain a formidable force. Bernadette Pons has been in stellar form, capping off her week by sweeping both the Conference and Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

Import Erica Staunton has also been delivering the firepower and hustle needed while Michele Gumabao has stepped up as a leader. Consistent contributions from middle blockers Pangs Panaga and Bea de Leon, as well as ace setter Kyle Negrito, will also be crucial in Creamline’s pursuit of a 10th PVL crown.