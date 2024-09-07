Race through history as 5150 Dapitan erupts

DAPITAN CITY — The quest for glory at the 5150 Dapitan Triathlon kicks off on Sunday here in Zamboanga del Norte, where athletes are not only racing for top honors but also making their mark on a venue steeped in national significance.

Organized by the IRONMAN Group Philippines for the second consecutive year, the Olympic-style triathlon features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run, with a compelling backdrop — the city where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled.

This year’s edition promises to be even more thrilling, as over 400 athletes vie for top honors across various age group categories. However, the spotlight will be on the overall championship for both men and women, with winners set to take home a prize of P65,000 each.

The “Bagong Bayani” awards will also honor athletes not only for their physical prowess but also for embodying values such as resilience, perseverance and national pride — qualities that mirror the nation’s history of heroism.

Top local triathletes such as Satar Salem, Mohamad Maruhom, Jailani Lamama and Kenneth Bonda, joined by rising stars Rodel Rosauro, Dennis Dy, Akio Habana, Dayshaun Ramos and Joseph Agolong lead the men’s pack.

On the women’s side, contenders Samantha Flores, Karen dela Peña, Rhijina Janda, Gaea Maranon, Nicole Andaya and Cleopatra Lim are expected to deliver fierce competition.

Meanwhile, in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a shorter but fiercely competitive triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), victors will be awarded P30,000 each.

The race also boasts a wide array of international participants, with athletes from Brazil, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Greece, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the US competing alongside their Filipino counterparts.

The 5150 Dapitan’s age group categories, from 16-19 to 65-69, offer a competitive yet inclusive environment for athletes of all ages.