QC logs 2nd, 3rd mpox cases

Quezon City on Saturday reminded residents to take preventive measures against monkeypox (mpox) after confirming the second and third cases in the city.

Both the second (29-year-old male) and third (36-year-old male) cases are undergoing home isolation and receiving necessary medical attention, according to the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD).

“Monkeypox is not a joke. It can have severe effects, especially for people with weak immune systems. That’s why it’s crucial for us to protect ourselves from getting the virus and avoid spreading it,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“If you have monkeypox symptoms, immediately go to the nearest health center or hospital for a checkup. We won’t neglect you, and the local government is ready to help you recover quickly,” the mayor added.

The 29-year-old (second case) began experiencing symptoms (mouth lesion) on 21 August and self-reported at an institution the next day. He was tested on 28 August and his result came back positive on 30 August.

Meanwhile, the third case had a fever on 26 August and developed a rash the next day. His specimen was sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and returned positive on 5 September.

Belmonte said the QCESD has started contact tracing efforts and is closely monitoring individuals who have been exposed to the patients.

Two weeks ago, the city government reported the first case of monkeypox in the city, a 37-year-old man. He is undergoing treatment and home quarantine.

The city government recently established the QC Task Force MPOX through Executive Order 14 series of 2024 to streamline and strengthen the city’s response to monkeypox.

The Task Force, headed by the mayor as chairperson, is responsible for overseeing and monitoring the status of monkeypox cases in the city and preparing an emergency or epidemic plan.