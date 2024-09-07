Pasig residents aided by St. Gerrard

St. Gerrard Construction Charity Foundation Inc., the corporate social responsibility arm of St. Gerrard Construction Contractor and Development Corporation, conducted a free medical mission Saturday for residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Pasig City.

About 1,000 people benefited from the mission at the Pasig Elementary School gymnasium.

Residents received free consultations, laboratory tests, medicines, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, nebulizers, haircuts, massages and vaccinations for pets.

“We recently couldn’t help a brother who died, and we felt the pain of someone who has nothing,” said Curlee Discaya, president and CEO of the charity foundation.

“We want to help others but can’t always do so, so this is our first advocacy,” he added.

His wife, Sara, said the foundation plans to conduct missions in other Pasig barangays. “This is our 17th barangay,” she said.

Curlee Discaya declined to comment on politics but said he’s happy to help fellow Pasigueños. “We’ve noticed that blessings come back to us tenfold,” he said.