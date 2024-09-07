PAGASA Planetarium resumes ops

The planetarium of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Quezon City has once against opened to the public after renovations.

According to PAGASA, the 90-seater planetarium will offer educational and entertaining ahoes about basic astronomy and the night sky.

“It serves as a venue for learning and understanding the universe by offering lectures on the basics of Astronomy and celestial navigation to students and the general public,” the agency said.

The planetarium has an entrance fee of P25 per person and is open Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PAGASA also maintains a planetarium in in Barangay Molugan, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

The planetarium in Mindanao houses theater and dome for astronomical shows and features a small astronomical observatory, a gallery hall and a conference room.