PAGASA Planetarium resumes ops

The planetarium of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Quezon City has reopened to the public after renovations.

According to PAGASA, the 90-seater planetarium will offer educational and entertaining shows about basic astronomy and the night sky.

“It serves as a venue for learning and understanding the universe by offering lectures on the basics of Astronomy and celestial navigation to students and the general public,” the agency said.

The planetarium has an entrance fee of P25 per person and is open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

PAGASA also maintains a planetarium in Barangay Molugan, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

The Mindanao planetarium features a theater and dome for astronomical shows, a small astronomical observatory, a gallery hall, and a conference room.