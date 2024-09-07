P17.6-B Gateway reclamation project in Bataan launched

THE BUNKER, Bataan — The ambitious P17.6 billion Gateway reclamation project was launched Friday in this province.

This was announced on Saturday, 7 September 2024 by Governor Joet S. Garcia who said that a signing of certificate of successful negotiations between the province of Bataan and Diamond Land Resources Inc., took place on 6 September 2024 at The Bunker, seat of the provincial government of Bataan.

In a statement, Garcia said, “The ceremonial signing on 6 September for the Negotiated Terms of the Gateway Project was held between the provincial government and Diamond Land Resources, Inc. led by its president, Pedro R. de Leon, Jr.”

Garcia pointed out that the signing was for the 247-hectare offshore and foreshore land reclamation project in the town of Orion valued at P17.6 billion.

Increased revenue for the province

“We trust that this project will increase the province’s revenues because of new businesses and facilities and added work opportunities.” Garcia said.

Added the Bataan governor, “We continue to get in touch with investors and buckling down to work to launch various projects aimed at boosting our economy and upgrade the standard of living condition in our province, a key towards the attainment of a robust economy.”