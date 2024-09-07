Otom makes waves in Paris

PARIS, France — Para swimmer Angel Mae Otom could one day make the podium in the Paralympic Games, national team head coach Tommy Ong said on Friday as the Paralympic Games comes to a close.

Otom, just 21, capped her remarkable campaign by reaching her second finals at the La Defense Arena pool in the women’s 50-meter backstroke S5 race.

In an intense battle with a powerhouse field led by Chinese sensation Lu Dong, the pride of Olongapo City clocked a personal best of 45.78 seconds in finishing fifth overall in her second and last event.

In only her first Paralympic Games supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the athlete reached her second final in a row after attaining sixth place in the women’s 50-meter backstroke earlier in the week with a time of 44 seconds flat.

“Angel did really good in her last event the 50-meter butterfly.”

“This is her first Paralympics and both of her events are all in finals, kulang na lang ng podium,” noted national para swimming coach Tony Ong.

“But I believe that next time, she (Otom) will come prepared and hopefully dominate both events,” said Ong, sounding upbeat that Otom would be a serious medal contender in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

“We are happy with her performance. She gave her all,” said assistant coach Brian Ong, the son of the head coach.

“Angel truly serves as an inspiration to all our able-bodied student athletes from the feats she has accomplished. I am thrilled to say the least,” said University of the Philippines (UP)-Diliman College of Human Kinetics dean Francis Diaz, who personally watched the athlete’s latest exploit.

Otom is a third-year irregular BS Sports Science student at UP-Diliman, and the athlete said that going back to school was one of her priorities once she returns to Manila after taking a year’s sabbatical to prepare for the Paralympics.

For coming up with a solid showing, Otom is going to carry the flag during the closing ceremonies Sunday at Stade de France.

“The fact that Angel made two finals in both of her events in her Paralympic Games debut at that is truly remarkable and bodes well for future appearances for the country in international competition,” noted Paralympic chef de mission Ral Rosario.