Next is Wesley Guo — Abalos

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Saturday said next to surrender is Wesley Guo, the brother of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, who is believed to be a gambling executive.

"Inaayos na din namin yan. It came from him (Wesley). There are some people handling it," Abalos reported to the media at the weekly Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

The DILG secretary, however, declined to give more details about Wesley's return to the country, but noted that the DILG is coordinating with the Indonesian police and other international agencies and counterparts from several Southeast Asian countries.

Wesley's lawyer earlier hinted that their camp is talking to the government to facilitate his surrender after the arrest of his sister this week.

"Ilang bansa din ang minonitor natin dito. We have to really use international agencies here," Abalos said.

"Maganda at solid ang ating relasyon sa ibang bansa lalo na sa ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Maliit lang ang iniikutan niya, mahuhuli at mahuhuli siya," Abalos explained.

Mico Clavano, Department of Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, on the other hand, said Wesley can be arrested abroad on the basis of his illegal departure from the Philippines.

"Illegal exit is really the fastest way to get him back here. Kung law enforcement issue siya, ang process is extradition but that is a longer process and requires more resources,"Clavano he said.

"Just like Alice Guo, cases are already underway," he added.

Abalos, meanwhile, guaranteed that they can have Wesley arrested even if they only have a Senate contempt order as courts have yet to issue a warrant against the former Bamban mayor's brother.

"Puwede na yun," Abalos said, referring to the Senate order to detain Wesley for snubbing multiple congressional inquiries.

"Give us an inch of anything that is legal and we will make the most out of this. We are working on our counterparts abroad to do this," he said.

"We are asking on Wesley, sumurrender ka na din… We would just make sure na walang papatay sa iyo," Abalos said.