NAIA customs seizes P7M marijuana

The Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) intercepted a significant quantity of illegal drugs at the Central Mail Exchange Center in NAIA Complex, Pasay City.

Five abandoned parcels, shipped from Thailand, Canada, and the United States, were found to contain high-grade marijuana. The parcels were consigned to individuals in Tondo, Pampanga, Mandaue City, Taytay Rizal and Bulacan.

Upon inspection, customs officials discovered approximately 4,877 grams of marijuana, valued at P6,827,800. Additionally, seven disposable vape pens containing marijuana oil worth P3,780 were seized.

The illicit drugs were turned over to the NAIA-PDEA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group on Friday, 6 September for further investigation and disposal.