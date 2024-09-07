MICP’s H1 top importers, Customs brokers hailed

As part of the commitment to facilitating trade and collecting lawful revenues, the Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP), led by District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan recognized the performance and contribution of top importers and customs brokers for the first semester of 2024.

Awarding ceremonies took place recently at the MICP Conference Room. Attendees included MICP authorities, personnel and important external stakeholders.

According to the BoC-MICP, among all customs brokers, Mr. Jimmy S. Sena contributed the highest revenue of P2.41 billion during the first semester while Mondelez Philippines Inc. topped the list of companies with revenue totaling P1.80 billion, making it the biggest contribution to the port’s success in terms of revenue collection from January to June 2024.

Plaque of Recognition

District Collector Talusan, along with Deputy Collector for Assessment Atty. Filemon L. Mendoza Jr. and Acting Chief of the Formal Entry Division Ma Teresa R. Aggabao presented a “Plaque of Recognition” to these top contributors as a token of gratitude.

As the MICP works to fulfill the Bureau’s purpose of boosting trade facilitation and revenue collection, the award reflects the development of trust and transparency among the companies doing business at the MICP.

District Collector Talusan emphasized in her address how each awardee contributes to the integrity of the trading system through their cooperation, diligence and respect for rules. “Your steadfast backing of the port motivates us to keep up our dedication to offering effective services. Greetings on your merited recognition,” she added.

The MICP has issued a statement saying it intends to keep enhancing its services and increasing stakeholder participation under the direction of Bureau of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, in keeping with the BoC 5-Point Priority Program.