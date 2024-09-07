Maxicare, Lifeline 16-911 partners for effective emergency response

Maxicare Healthcare Corporation, one of the country’s major health maintenance organizations (HMOs), has tapped Lifeline 16-911 to ensure effective emergency response to patients.

“Equipped with a fleet of state-of-the-art ambulances, highly trained medical staff and cutting-edge technology, Lifeline 16-911 ensures that Maxicare members will receive prompt, efficient and expert care in the event of medical emergencies,” Maxicare said in an email.

Established in 1987, Maxicare increased its members to over 1.8 million and more than 20,000 partner doctors.

In terms of facilities, Maxicare has built a network of over 1,000 hospitals and clinics, and more than 140 rehabilitation, dialysis, and eye centers.

Meanwhile, Lifeline 16-911 is the country’s largest medical emergency responder.

Digital health services

Moving forward, Maxicare said it will maximize Lifeline’s resources to offer digital health services.

“Maxicare and Lifeline 16-911’s partnership opens new avenues for future collaborations, especially in the areas of telemedicine, home healthcare and preventive medical services,” Maxicare said.

Through a network of preferred doctors and direct interaction with them, patients served by HMOs could pay lower insurance premiums.

The Insurance Commission reported many Filipinos availed of HMO services as the industry’s total assets as of June grew by 12 percent to P69 billion from P61 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the total healthcare benefits and claims rose by 16 percent to P30 billion from P26 billion.