Martin vows allowance hike for soldiers

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Saturday assured members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that the Marcos administration will push for a more than 100 percent increase in their daily subsistence allowance in 2025.

“Next year, expect a higher daily subsistence allowance from your government. From P150 per day, we will double it. Our target is to raise it to as much as P350 per day,” Romualdez told soldiers at Camp Nakar in Lucena City.

Romualdez, along with other House leaders, joined officers and soldiers of the AFP’s Southern Luzon Command, led by Lt. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, for a fellowship.

He noted that, under the direction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the increase — amounting to P15 billion in additional funding — will be included in the 2025 national budget.

“As your Speaker, I will ensure this funding is included in the 2025 National Budget, which we are currently reviewing, following the order of President Marcos,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez emphasized that he and his colleagues in the House are aware of the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, and they aim to reciprocate by “bringing comfort to your lives.”

The House has already passed, on its third and final reading, a measure that institutionalizes a sustainable pension system for veterans and military retirees. There are also ongoing efforts to provide quality health care and legal assistance for military personnel in the lawful performance of their duties.

Additionally, Romualdez said the House remains committed to supporting the AFP Modernization Program to strengthen the country’s overall defense posture.

“We are also exploring resources to further bolster archipelagic defense and international alliances in response to modern security challenges,” he added.

Romualdez also pledged funding for areas declared free from communist insurgency, urging local officials — from governors to barangay captains — to help sustain peace and prevent the resurgence of armed groups.

He acknowledged the soldiers’ “hard work and sacrifices for the defense of our national sovereignty.”

“On occasions like this, we, along with our fellow Filipinos, express our heartfelt gratitude for all your sacrifices — sacrifices you make to safeguard national security and sovereignty,” Romualdez said.