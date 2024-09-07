Mark Lapid to refine TIEZA’s governance practices after acquiring a doctorate

Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mark Lapid has vowed to refine approaches to his team’s effective governance practices after he acquired a doctorate in business administration.

Lapid’s father, Senator Lito Lapid attended the graduation rites held at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila earlier this week.

Lapid stated that the new development in his education would help him in his goal of reshaping the Philippine tourism landscape as TIEZA chief.

Prior to pursuing his doctorate, Lapid earned a Master of Management, majoring in Development Management, at the University of the Philippines in Los Baños, after acquiring a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from the Angeles University Foundation.

He then vowed to continue honing his leadership and management skills to better serve the public, while deepening his understanding of strategic management and organizational leadership amid complex operations.

Lapid previously pursued specialized leadership programs at renowned institutions, including Stanford University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, further refining his skills in governance and public policy.