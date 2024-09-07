Mark Lapid to refine TIEZA’s governance practices after acquiring a doctorate

Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mark Lapid has vowed to refine approaches to his team’s effective governance practices after he acquired a doctorate in business administration.
Lapid’s father, Senator Lito Lapid attended the graduation rites held at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila earlier this week.
Lapid stated that the new development in his education would help him in his goal of reshaping the Philippine tourism landscape as TIEZA chief.
Prior to pursuing his doctorate, Lapid earned a Master of Management, majoring in Development Management, at the University of the Philippines in Los Baños, after acquiring a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from the Angeles University Foundation.
He then vowed to continue honing his leadership and management skills to better serve the public, while deepening his understanding of strategic management and organizational leadership amid complex operations.
Lapid previously pursued specialized leadership programs at renowned institutions, including Stanford University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, further refining his skills in governance and public policy.
As a chief operating officer, Lapid primarily pushed operational excellence, exemplified by his leadership in securing ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications for TIEZA.
Lapid’s key projects included the rehabilitation of Rizal Park and Fort Santiago, focusing on the development of sustainable infrastructure, and the Online Travel Tax Services System (OTTSS), which streamlined travel tax payments and applications for tax exemptions
This platform has increased accessibility and convenience for travelers, cementing TIEZA’s role as a forward-thinking government agency.
Lapid has also pushed for innovative solutions to improve services and enhance efficiency, as seen in his instrumental role in securing and overseeing P3.762 billion worth of infrastructure projects for the Philippine tourism sector since 2022.
He characterized his doctorate as a crucial asset in furthering the promotion of sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship in the country.
“The future of TIEZA shines brighter with the promise of more groundbreaking initiatives that will continue to propel the Philippine tourism industry to new heights,” said Lapid, as he committed to be better equipped to lead TIEZA into a “future of sustainable development, innovative tourism solutions, and enhanced global competitiveness.”