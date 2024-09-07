Man arrested for theft at hospital

A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stealing a security guard’s wallet at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

Security personnel at the hospital in Sta. Cruz detained Carlito Biron Jr., 30, reportedly a member of the Sigue Sigue Sputnik Gang who lives in Bulacan.

The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. when SG Veriano Gumanad, 26, a security guard on duty, left his wallet containing P1,000 on a table to assist a patient.

Biron approached the table and took the wallet, according to the complaint.

A female guard, Paula Jane Dacaymat, 25, said she witnessed the theft and alerted other security personnel. They arrested Biron and recovered the stolen wallet.

Police will file theft charges against Biron, who is currently detained at the Manila Police District — Police Station 3.