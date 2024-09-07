Kennon road closed to motorists 

BAGUIO CITY — The shortest route going to Baguio City is again closed to motorists because of a road slip caused by a weakened road foundation.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera observed the condition of the Kennon Road and issued an advisory to the motorists as early as 7 a.m. of 7 September. The particular spot of Kennon Road that has a road slip is in Camp 2, Kennon Road, Tuba, Benguet.

According to the DPWH, the weakened road foundation where it eroded earlier in the day was caused by the soil dampened with water. The water level of the Bued River beside the road rose because of the continuous rain brought by the latest weather disturbance.

Authorities are advising motorists to take alternative routes as equipment and manpower are deployed in the area to clear the stockpiles in order to make at least one lane passable. The motorists can pass Marcos Highway or Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road at the moment.