Kanlaon records 5 volcanic tremors

(FILE PHOTO) Mount Kanlaon This volcano in La Castellana, Negros Occidental has a unique ecosystem and is a popular hiking destination.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday recorded five volcanic tremors in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental over 24 hours

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 300-meter tall plume described as a “moderate emission” which drifted northeast.

Its main crater emitted 3,557 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 6 September.

Kanlaon Volcano is still under alert level 2 or with increased unrest sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions ate possible.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano are not recommended.

