Japeth finally takes lead role

Age is just a number for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel elder statesman Japeth Aguilar.

Even at 37, Aguilar shows he can still pull the trigger against younger talents in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Now in front and center of the Gin Kings’ frontline, the veteran embraces a bigger role after the departure of Christian Standhardinger.

And he’s thriving with a vintage display of his athleticism and power game as Ginebra’s top local gunner in the Governors’ Cup.

“I’m just trying to focus on offense and work on the spots where I can take some good shots. Our team is about ball movement and people movement so I’m just focusing on that,” said Aguilar, who dropped a career-best 31 points in the Gin Kings’ 110-101 win over Phoenix last Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 6-foot-9 Ginebra star put up his best offensive game since scoring 32 in Game 5 of the Philippine Cup title-clincher four years ago in the Clark, Pampanga bubble.

Aguilar shot an efficient 11-of-13 from the field as Ginebra won its third game in five outings to end the Group B first round on a high note.

Despite his consistent stellar showing, the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay is still looking to evolve.

“I’m just trying to focus on my role. Always thinking about how I could get better. For a couple of games, my defense was really not good. I was focusing more on the gameplan on defense,” the 2009 no. 1 overall pick said.

Seeing Aguilar stepping out of the shadows of former Ginebra centers Greg Slaughter and Standhardinger, head coach Tim Cone is just happy to see his ward’s “Batman” moment.

“It’s a big adjustment for Japeth. Before he had Greg (Slaughter) with him when I first came to the team and then Christian came. So, he was always like Robin to the Batman. Now he’s finally getting the opportunity to be the Batman. Isaac (Go) is now kind of more like his Robin,” Cone said.

The multi-titled mentor also expressed his admiration for Aguilar stepping up to the plate not only to help resident import Justin Brownlee on offense but also for being a leader and guide to his younger teammates.