Jail than Senate hearing appearance — Ong

Cassandra Li Ong has stated through her lawyer that she would rather go to jail than continue participating in the Senate investigation regarding the escape of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Attorney Ferdinand Topacio, Ong’s legal counsel, revealed her stance during a forum on Saturday.

“She appeals directly, saying she can no longer endure this. ‘If you want to imprison me, then go ahead,’ she said. ‘I will accept being detained at the Women’s Correctional Facility, just don’t humiliate me in front of millions of people,’” Topacio explained.

Ong’s other lawyer, Raph Andrada, also reported that Ong had experienced mental health struggles due to the legislative inquiries.

“As you may recall from the previous hearing, Ms. Ong’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels dropped to dangerously low levels. This was a physical manifestation of her mental health breakdown,” Andrada said.

Andrada further described the Senate inquiries as “accusatory in nature,” adding that the entire experience has been traumatic for Ong.

Ong did not attend Thursday’s continuation of the Senate investigation into how Guo fled the country. Her lawyers cited her poor health as the reason for her absence.

The Senate had previously requested the House of Representatives to allow Ong to appear in their investigation, and the request was approved by four House committees jointly investigating crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Ong is also known to be the girlfriend of Wesley Guo, the alleged brother of Alice Guo.