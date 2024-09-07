Ice Seguerra sings Videoke hits

Just over a week before Ice Seguerra’s highly anticipated birthday concert, Videoke Hits: OPM Edition, on 13 September, tickets have sold out. But fans who missed their chance to join the fun need not worry — a second show has been added on 8 November at the Music Museum.

This third edition of Seguerra’s immersive Videoke Hits concert series will once again celebrate iconic OPM (Original Pilipino Music) hits, giving the audience an interactive experience that combines the fun of karaoke with the excitement of a live concert. Expect unforgettable renditions of beloved OPM songs, with a setlist designed for maximum sing-along energy. Highlights include SB19’s viral hit “Gento” and Ice’s much-talked-about dance performance to BINI’s “Salamin-Salamin.” Fans will also enjoy Ice’s heartfelt renditions of timeless classics like “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig” and Freddie Aguilar’s “Anak” in the fan-favorite ICE-FIED segment.

New Show Added

Due to the overwhelming demand, a second concert on 8 November 2024, has been announced. Fans now have another chance to join this ultimate sing-along celebration at the Music Museum. Tickets are available now, ranging from P1,500 to P7,000, with special VVIP perks including a Soundcheck Experience and a Meet & Greet with Ice.

This event is produced by Fire and Ice LIVE! in partnership with Platinum Karaoke, and proudly sponsored by Katinko, with TRUE FM 92.3 as the official media partner. Other sponsors include HG Studio and Heavenly Desserts, with special thanks to Asia’s Lashes, Eat Bulaga, GMA 7’s Dapat Alam Mo, iWantASAP, Manila Bulletin, Inquirer, Manila Times and SPEED.

Ticket prices for 8 November are VVIP: P7,000 (includes Soundcheck Experience + Meet & Greet + Signed Poster) VIP: P5,000, Gold: P4,000, patron: P3,50, orchestra side A: P3,000, orchestra Side B: P2,000, balcony: P1,500

Add-ons for any ticket category: Soundcheck Experience (1 Hour): P1,500 and Meet & Greet: P1,000.

For ticket inquiries, contact Fire and Ice LIVE! at 0917-542-0303 or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph. Jeff Fernando