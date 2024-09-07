I got it from my ‘lolo’ and ‘lola’

Celebrities reveal their soft spot for dearest Lolo and Lola and tell their personal stories playing the real role as grandparent to their apos.

Alden Richards

For pambansang Bae Alden Richards, it’s always his Lola Linda, who raised him after his mom passed on.

“Sobrang close namin ni Lola Linda kasi since mawala si Mama siya na ang tumayo na nanay ko. Siya ang lagi ko kasama ngayon. Kahit busy na ako, I make it a point na lagi siya makasama (I am very close to my Lola Linda. She became a mother to me after my mother died. We are always together. I make it a point to spend time with her even when I am busy),” says Alden.