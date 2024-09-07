I got it from my ‘lolo’ and ‘lola’

Celebrities reveal their soft spot for dearest Lolo and Lola and tell their personal stories playing the real role as grandparent to their apos.
Alden Richards
For pambansang Bae Alden Richards, it’s always his Lola Linda, who raised him after his mom passed on.
“Sobrang close namin ni Lola Linda kasi since mawala si Mama siya na ang tumayo na nanay ko. Siya ang lagi ko kasama ngayon. Kahit busy na ako, I make it a point na lagi siya makasama (I am very close to my Lola Linda. She became a mother to me after my mother died. We are always together. I make it a point to spend time with her even when I am busy),” says Alden.
Janice de Belen
For award-winning actress Janice de Belen, having grandchildren is the best feeling and responsibility.
“Masarap alagaan ang mga apo, Kasi sa mga apo, payag pang magpa-kiss, payag pang magpa-hug, payag pang sumama sa iyo. Yung mga kids parang, uhm, ‘I’m busy. I’m going somewhere (It is great to take care of the granchildren because they still allow me to kiss them. They let me hug them, they accompany me when I go out. My kids, it’s like they are busy and going somewhere else),” Janice said.
Senator Bong Revilla
Always making time for his grandkids is Senator Bong Revilla. It is a way of expressing his love as a lolo to his apos.
“Bilang isang ama at lolo na nawalay sa aking mga anak at apo ng halos apat na taon, bawat sandali ay mahalaga sapaglikha ng bagong alaala dahil hindi na natin maibabalik ang nakalipas na panahon (As a father and grandfather, my kids and grandkids were separated from me for four years. It is why every moment I spend with them now is important — so we can make new memories together),” he said.
Anabelle Rama
Known for her palaban image in the industry, Annabelle Rama has a very soft heart for her grandkids.
“Sila lang ang puwedeng gumulo sa (They are the only ones who are allowed to mess with) schedule ko for the day,” revealed Annabelle in her arresting Bisaya accent. “’Pag tumawag na ‘yan sa phone at sinabing ‘(Once they call and say), ‘I miss you, please come here,’ diretso na ako agad (I go straight to them),” Annabelle said.
Rosanna Roces
A new chapter and a happier life is equivalent to becoming a lola — this is how Rosanna Rocess describes her real-life role as a grandmother.
“Nagpapasalamat lang talaga ako sa apo ko kasi nang dahil sa kanya gumanda ang buhay ko. Nawala ang galit ko sa lahat (I am grateful for my grandchild; because of her I have a better life. My anger at life disappeared),” Rosanna said. — Jefferson Fernando
Pauline Joyce Pascual, reporter
As the panganay na apo (eldest grandchild) in the family, I grew up with the love, care and unwavering support of my Lolo Jorge, Lola Celing, grandpa Doro and grandma Susan. They always reminded me, “Matuto kang makipag-kapwa tao at mahalin at respetuhin mo ang mga magulang mo dahil magiging successful ka sa buhay (Learn to get along well with others and always respect and love your parents. If you do these, you will be successful in life).”
Among all the lessons they’ve taught me, that line has stayed with me the most. It made me realize how precious our grandparents are in this world. I will always love you, kayong apat, palagi (It will always be the four of you).”
Hayanna Ferreras, contributor
My Lola always reminded me to “Honor God at all times.” She taught me that living this principle means carrying myself with humility in everything I do. Her words guide me, reminding me that true strength lies in staying grounded and humble, no matter the circumstances.
Ara Penaranda, contributor
“Wag gumawa ng hindi maganda. Ayusin niyo lang buhay niyo at ipagpatuloy niyo kung ano yung magandang ginagawa niyo. Yung mga pangarap na sinimulan niyo, ipagpatuloy niyo dahil meron naman kayong kakayahan. Serve the Lord, go to church kasi mas magandang malapit sa Panginoon (Don’t do wrong to others. Put your life in order and continue to do good to others. The dreams you have when you started — continue to do them. Serve the Lord and go to church because it is good to be close to the Lord),” Pacita Sison said.
Hardships and obstacles in life due to poverty were very crucial during my younger years, but i don’t see it as a hindrance to success! Perseverance and faith in God and a strong bond with my family makes me who I am now! I always believe in the saying that the winner never quits and the quitter never wins.
— Carina Comilan-Caranzo