Hype is real: Aurora tramples Team Liquid PH

MPL PH newcomer Aurora looked every bit as promising when it announced its arrival in the local Esports scene following an impressive sweep over defending champion Team Liquid PH on Week 4 Day 2 of MPL Season 14 this Saturday in Makati.

Composed of Demonkite, Renejay, Edward, Domeng, and Yue, Aurora proved that the hype surrounding the team is real by beating the M4 world champion Team Liquid PH by 2-0 to improve its season record to 5-2.

"We have not beaten a top team since I joined Aurora. It is a good feeling to beat Team Liquid because they are a very strong team," said former RSG PH jungler Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto after the match.

"One," Aurora roamer Renejay "Renejay" Barcase answered when asked to rate his team's performance. "We still have plenty to improve," he quipped.

Earlier today, Blacklist International scored its first win of the season with a 2-0 sweep over the ever-struggling TNC Pro Team. Omega, meanwhile, also scored a sweep over former MPL and MSC champion RSG PH.