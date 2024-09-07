Gov’t personnel helped Alice Guo exit Phl—DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has disclosed that certain government personnel assisted dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo in her illegal exit in the Philippines.

In a news forum, DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Mico Clavano, said the information surfaced as a result of the department’s investigation into Guo’s departure from the country.

Clavano added that the DOJ will soon release more findings from the investigation this month “unless” they receive more information as the probe develops further.

“Well, they also did not give a timeline, however… from the [DOJ] Secretary’s [Jesus Crispin Remulla] direction,—any actuation, it seems to be, perhaps this month. Although I cannot also guarantee that because if other factors or other facts come to light, then it may be moved,” he told reporters.

The official refused to name the government personnel who allegedly had a hand on Guo’s exit, noting that the dismissed mayor could not have plotted her escape alone.

“We’re not only looking at the possibilities of public officials aiding and abetting, but we’re also looking at the angle of private individuals as well,” Clavano said.