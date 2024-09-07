Go delivers aid to Davao residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Barangay Sainz in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Friday to assist thousands of indigent residents impacted by current economic challenges.

Before heading to Mati City, Go participated in an ocular inspection by the Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) in Davao City. He then made a brief trip to Mati City to provide immediate aid to local residents before returning to Davao City for a public hearing led by Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

“The job of a senator is not just as a legislator. Our work involves legislation, serving our constituents and representation. As you can see, I work from Monday to Sunday; my life feels like a ping-pong game. Whatever I can do to help our fellow citizens, especially here in Davao, I will do,” Go said in Filipino during the hearing.

Earlier, Go had expressed hopes that the administration would prioritize policies and programs that directly benefit and uplift the poor, the helpless, and those in most need of government attention.

He also praised the local government of Mati City, including City Councilors Jimboy Dayanghirang, Avelino Capiña, Sammy Rodriguez, Danny Macaubos (ABC President) and Alexander Alcantara, for their efforts to improve the lives of their constituents.

At the Upper Bliss Covered Court in Barangay Sainz, Go personally assisted 1,500 indigents. Beneficiaries received grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, masks and snacks, with additional items such as basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches and shoes distributed. Financial assistance was also provided by the national government.

Last Thursday, Go visited San Fabian, Pangasinan, where he inspected a Super Health Center and assisted displaced workers. He was honored as an adopted son of the town.

Due to inclement weather, Go could not visit Basista, Pangasinan, but held a video call to support local development and express his ongoing commitment.

His Malasakit Team also checked the renovation of Basista’s municipal building and aided displaced workers. During the call, Go stressed the importance of infrastructure projects for community service and local economies.