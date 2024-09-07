Go assists locals and supports infra in Pangasinan towns

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited San Fabian, Pangasinan, on 5 September to inspect a newly funded Super Health Center and provide aid to displaced workers. During his visit, he was declared an adopted son of the town.

Go was also scheduled to visit Basista, but inclement weather meant he had to call in and express his support to locals remotely.

Go's Malasakit Team, sent in his stead, inspected the renovation of the Basista municipal building, a project he supported as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance. The team also assisted displaced workers in the town.

In his message to the people of Pangasinan, Go emphasized the significance of infrastructure in improving community services and local economies.

"Sama-sama tayong magtulungan para sa kapakanan ng ating bayan," he said.

Go has supported various infrastructure projects in the province, including farm-to-market roads in Agno and Aguilar, Super Health Centers in multiple towns, flood control in Dagupan City, and improvements like multi-purpose buildings and drainage systems in Alaminos City, Bayambang, Lingayen, and Bolinao.