FEU, UE gun for crucial win

Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the East (UE) collide today in a pivotal showdown with playoff implications in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Both teams enter the 12 p.m. match with identical 3-2 records, making this a critical game as they vie for sole possession of second place behind the undefeated University of Santo Tomas (4-0).

The winner will not only break a three-way tie with the idle University of the Philippines but will also gain a crucial edge heading into the final stretch of the seven-team pre-season tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Meanwhile, the losing squad will drop to fourth, tightening the race for the final playoff spots.

“We need more focus and energy. It’s all about the mental and attitude aspects,” UE head coach Obet Vital said.

“We call it ‘MAP’ — mental, attitude and physical. Physically, we’re prepared, but we need to work on our mental and attitude for the game against FEU.”

In the other women’s match, Letran College (1-3) will take on winless Lyceum of the Philippines University in a battle of also-ran teams at 10 a.m. Both squads are eager to end the tournament on a high note and gain motivation for future competitions.

The Lady Knights will rely on Marie Nitura and Sheena Sarie as they aim to snap a three-game losing streak, while Angelica Cruz and Joan Doguna hope to secure Lyceum’s first win.

In men’s play, the FEU look to extend their hot streak to four wins and improve to 6-1 when they face ousted Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at 3 p.m.

Despite the Generals being out of playoff contention, FEU head coach Ed Orcullo expects a tough challenge from EAC’s Jan Abor and company.

Team captain Jelord Talisaya and University Athletic Association of the Philippines Best Opposite Spiker Dryx Saavedra will once again lead the charge for the Tamaraws.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University and Perpetual Help aim to recover from surprising defeats in their previous outings.

La Salle suffered its first loss after sweeping its first four games, falling to top-seed FEU, while Perpetual Help endured a five-set heartbreaker to EAC. A win for La Salle would secure them a playoff spot in the eight-team field, while a victory for the 2-3 Altas would keep their postseason hopes alive.