‘Enteng’ death toll rises to 20

The number of those who died from the combined effects of the severe tropical storm “Enteng” (“Yagi”) and the southwest monsoon or habagat rose to 20, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Saturday.

Of the reported fatalities — which are all pending validation — 11 are from Calabarzon, four from the Bicol Region, two each from Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

Some 18 people were hurt, and 26 were reported missing.

“Enteng” also affected a total of 675,428 families or 2,394,169 individuals.

Of the figure, 9,092 families or 34,520 persons were served inside 456 evacuation centers and 17,124 families or 47,713 persons were served outside ECs.

The majority of the distressed people were noted from the Bicol Region, with 286,145 affected families, or about 1,164,155 individuals. Central Luzon and Metro Manila followed, with 264,432 and 65,431 affected families, respectively.

As of presstime, 22 road sections and 10 bridges remain impassable.

Meanwhile, damaged houses climbed to 7,046, of which 459 were totally destroyed. Likewise, 361 infrastructures were destroyed, amounting to more than P675.256,168.

Government aid amounting to over P136 million has already been provided to affected families.

“Enteng” left the country Wednesday morning, 4 September.