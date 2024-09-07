DTI suspends five vape brands’ products selling

Five vape brands are now not allowed to sell their products in the country as the Department of Trade and Industry issued preliminary orders and preventive measures to suspend their sale while the DTI conducts a formal probe on charges filed against them.

The vape brands identified by the DTI on Saturday are Shft and Dr. Freeze manufactured by Shenzhen Adwell Technology Co. LTD and distributed by SHFT Electronic Gadgets Trading OPC; Aerogin and Don Bars, manufactured by Genome Flavor Technology, distributed by Aerogin Consumer Electronics Trading Corporation; Chillax by Shenzhen Wimei Electronic Technology Co., LTD, with SHFT Electronic Gadgets Trading OPC as the distributor; Black Elite brand, manufactured by Shenzhen x Black Vape Technology Co., LTD, distributed by Jey 888 Trading Corporation, and Lost Mary brand, manufactured by ZCREW International Inc., distributed by Dongguan Airv Technology Co., LTD.

In a statement, the DTI said its action was in response to formal charges filed against the said brands for violating Section 4(d) of Republic Act (RA) No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

Immediate suspension

The trade suspension, effective immediately, is in accordance with Section 11 of Executive Order 913 (1983) and will remain in place pending resolution of the formal charges. The executive order strengthens the rule-making and adjudicatory powers of the Minister (now Secretary) of Trade and Industry.

In addition to the trade suspension, the DTI also suspended the Philippine Standard licenses of SHFT, DR FREEZE, AEROGIN, DON BARS and CHILLAX.

The penalties for selling or trading the said products are P2 million for the first offense, P4 million for the second offense and P5 million and cancellation of licenses for the third offense.

Meanwhile, the DTI Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, their Devices and Novel Tobacco Products (OSMV) has released a policy advisory on the elements of offenses provided under RA 11900 (https://www.dti.gov.ph/archives/advisories-archives/republic-act-11900).

The advisory is to ensure consistent enforcement and predictable resolutions for formal charges.

With this, the DTI encourages consumers to report erring retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384) or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.