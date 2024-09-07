Drug stings lead to Ilocos Sur arrests

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur — A buy-bust operation on 6 September led to the arrest of a 39-year-old delivery rider in Barangay Paing, Bantay, Ilocos Sur. The operation, conducted by personnel from Bantay Municipal Police Station in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1, resulted in the seizure of 0.684 grams of suspected shabu.

Authorities recovered the illegal drugs, along with other items, including buy-bust money, personal belongings and a motorcycle. The inventory of evidence was conducted at the scene in the presence of witnesses and the suspect.

In a separate operation later that day, police in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, arrested a 26-year-old man in Barangay Bantay Abot following the execution of a search warrant.

The operation, led by the Narvacan Municipal Police Station and various law enforcement units, resulted in the confiscation of 18 grams of dried marijuana leaves and several non-drug items. The arrest and evidence collection were carried out in coordination with PDEA, and the seized items were inventoried on-site, as required by law.

Both suspects are facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).