Dick Cheney breaks with GOP to support Kamala Harris in upcoming election Harris

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has announced his decision to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, marking a significant departure from his longstanding Republican affiliation. Cheney's announcement came shortly after his daughter, former Representative Liz Cheney, revealed her own support for Harris, highlighting a noteworthy shift within the Cheney family.

In a statement released on Friday, Cheney denounced former President Donald Trump as a "threat to our republic," citing Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results as a central reason for his decision. Cheney emphasized the importance of prioritizing the nation’s needs over partisan politics, stating, "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump." This endorsement marks a dramatic shift from Cheney’s previous support for Trump in the 2016 election.

Liz Cheney, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, also publicly committed to voting for Harris during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival. She echoed her father's concerns about Trump, asserting that his actions pose a grave threat to American democracy. Both Cheneys have been critical of Trump following the 6 January attack on the U.S. Capitol, reflecting a broader realignment within the Republican Party.