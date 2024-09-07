Culion’s charm: Where healing and freedom coexist

Even though the skies were overcast and rain gently drizzled, my recent beach trip to Culion Island, Palawan, felt unexpectedly sunny.

The usual picture of sun-soaked shores and vibrant sunsets seemed distant, but the true essence of my journey was revealed in a different light.

This hidden sanctuary didn’t need the sun to glow — it radiated healing the moment I set foot on Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort (SETIR). Surrounded by the clear blue waters, I instantly knew — “this is where my freedom begins.”

The adventure started at NAIA Terminal 4, where I took a Sunlight Air shuttle to Clark International Airport. After a scenic flight to Busuanga, we arrived at Sunlight Hotel in Coron and then enjoyed a picturesque boat ride to SETIR.

The resort’s Maldives-inspired beauty was instantly evident, with over water bungalows and turquoise waters. We were welcomed with warm Filipino hospitality, complete with drinks and island necklaces — all set against the backdrop of people dancing to “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas.”

As I settled into my Studio Single Villa, the 45-square-meter space felt like a sweet escape. With its queen bed and private ocean-view balcony, it became my sanctuary, offering a serene retreat from the hectic media world I had left behind — a perfect setting to unwind and let Culion seep into my soul.

The day wrapped up with a delicious dinner at Ric’s Place, as the planned beachside dinner was moved indoors due to the rain. Afterward, I enjoyed some chill cocktails at Luna, an over-the-water bar with stunning views and a relaxed vibe. There, I indulged in my favorite mocktail, the “Shirley Temple.”