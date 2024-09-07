Culion’s charm: Where healing and freedom coexist

Even though the skies were overcast and rain gently drizzled, my recent beach trip to Culion Island, Palawan, felt unexpectedly sunny.
The usual picture of sun-soaked shores and vibrant sunsets seemed distant, but the true essence of my journey was revealed in a different light.
This hidden sanctuary didn’t need the sun to glow — it radiated healing the moment I set foot on Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort (SETIR). Surrounded by the clear blue waters, I instantly knew — “this is where my freedom begins.”
The adventure started at NAIA Terminal 4, where I took a Sunlight Air shuttle to Clark International Airport. After a scenic flight to Busuanga, we arrived at Sunlight Hotel in Coron and then enjoyed a picturesque boat ride to SETIR.
The resort’s Maldives-inspired beauty was instantly evident, with over water bungalows and turquoise waters. We were welcomed with warm Filipino hospitality, complete with drinks and island necklaces — all set against the backdrop of people dancing to “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas.”
As I settled into my Studio Single Villa, the 45-square-meter space felt like a sweet escape. With its queen bed and private ocean-view balcony, it became my sanctuary, offering a serene retreat from the hectic media world I had left behind — a perfect setting to unwind and let Culion seep into my soul.
The day wrapped up with a delicious dinner at Ric’s Place, as the planned beachside dinner was moved indoors due to the rain. Afterward, I enjoyed some chill cocktails at Luna, an over-the-water bar with stunning views and a relaxed vibe. There, I indulged in my favorite mocktail, the “Shirley Temple.”
Luxury in the rain
Day two in Culion, rain and all, was a total luxury experience. We were greeted by our personal butler and arrived at the jaw-dropping Salepan Water Villas. The 244-sqm two-floor villa, with its glass-bottom floors and local design vibes, was the epitome of chic and calm.
Our private chef served up amazing personalized meals all day, making every bite a standout. I loved chilling in the plunge pool, even as the rain added a cozy touch.
The weather stopped us from diving into marine adventures, but we made up for it with cocktails in a floating basket and an ultra-relaxing session at the Sanctuary Spa.
We ended the day with a Japanese feast at Hikari, where we enjoyed a lively and immersive dining experience centered around traditional Japanese cuisine. The media were seated around a large hotplate, where a skilled chef expertly prepared each dish, capping off an indulgent, rain-kissed day.
Slip of sun
Waking up on day three, the rain had subsided a little. It was just in time for the sun to rise, making it the ideal day for an island and resort tour. We checked out of our rooms at the resort, starting with the sunrise-view rooms in the the 44-sqm Cluster Villa Single and Cluster Villa Double, and the cozy Studio Villa where I stayed.
The 90-sqm Duplex Villa with its expansive balcony offered epic mountain and ocean views. For those seeking home comforts, the One-Bedroom Villa delivers, while the Two-Bedroom Villa is perfect for a group or family of 4-6. The new Salepan Villas offer glass-bottom floors, providing a glimpse into the vibrant marine life below. The Sirakan Villa, named after the Cuyunon word for “sunrise,” is the newly rebranded Honeymoon Villa at SETIR.
This villa, perfect for couples, features an outdoor jacuzzi with champagne and highlights the island’s rich biodiversity through its transparent floors.
We enjoyed lunch at Xiang Hotpot & KBBQ, a restaurant that offers a unique and delicious dining experience by combining hotpot and Korean BBQ in one place. The restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere made our meal even more enjoyable.
The day was filled with adventure — snorkeling, fishing, and kayaking, though I didn’t get around to diving. As a beach lover with a thing for bikinis, I made sure every spot I visited was Insta-worthy. SETIR’s pride, Beach 2, with its fine, white sand and expansive shoreline, was no exception. Culion’s beauty is truly captivating.
The day wrapped up with a feast of Filipino dishes from Mangrove and a fun KTV night, where we sang our hearts out in a fully equipped room. The perfect ending to an action-packed day.
Soul-Warming Sunshine
On the last day, we enjoyed breakfast with a view at Sun Cafe, a “must” way to start the day. It offers a wide variety of delicious breakfast options, making it a convenient choice for any morning. What made it even more memorable was the sun finally deciding to make an appearance, as if it were playing a little joke on us on our final trip.
Even though the rain kept up for the first two days, it made the resort even more charming, turning a regular beach trip into a peaceful escape. The soothing sound of raindrops on the villa’s roof, the misty sea views, and the overall calm made me really appreciate the slower pace of life.
Nature’s got this magical way of healing and clearing your mind. If you’re dreaming of the Maldives but want to stay in the Philippines, Culion Island is your paradise. You won’t regret it. Email: reservations@sunlighthotelsandresorts.com.
As I took one last look from my balcony, the rain-soaked view at SETIR felt like a unique kind of sunshine — one that warms your soul instead of just your skin. I realized this rainy Palawan trip was more than a getaway; it was about reconnecting with the beauty of simplicity and finding peace in the unexpected.
Culion’s charm — Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort— isn’t just in its stunning scenery but in its ability to offer a space where healing and freedom coexist.
(To be continued)