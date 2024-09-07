CONEY REYES: 50 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ

Constancia Angeline Reyes Nubla, born on 26 May 1954 in Manila, is more popularly known by her screen name Coney Reyes. She made her mark as a noontime show host with Student Canteen (1975 to 1982) and Eat Bulaga (1982 to 1991).
For her work in movies, she won the 1983 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actress for Bago Kumalat ang Kamandag and the 2015 Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Philippine Movie Press Club.
This year, Coney is celebrating her golden year in the entertainment industry.
“It’s my 50 year this year. To be specific, May 20, 2024. I started May of 1974. My first drama, Coney Reyes Mumar on Camera, was here in GMA and that started 1981, a year after I gave birth to my second child. And so after that, lagi nang afternoon time slot ko na every Saturday,” she said.
The actress feels like going home to a time slot that she is most comfortable with.
“It will be really wonderful again to be in the afternoon slot, and I know maybe my followers are the housewives so ‘yung mga iba mga anak na ng followers ko,” the actress said
For Coney, every acting assignment is a blessing and a new challenge at the same time.
“Through the years, lagi ako binibigyan ni Lord ng work na pabata ng pabata ang mga kasama ko. May reason ang Panginoon sa ginagawa niya at natutuwa din ako kasi, believe it or not, I still have fans now who are much younger than me,” Coney revealed
AN IDEAL MOM
Coney Reyes has three beautiful children. She is mother to Lawrence Anthony Mumar (who once tried acting) and Carla Mumar (with former husband, former basketball player Larry Mumar) and current Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto with ex-boyfriend Vic Sotto
“Alam naman natin my mom is a single mom kaya madalas kapag galing siya sa work sa taping walang tulog ‘yan. Diretso sa mga school activities namin, sa mga PTA meetings. Ganyan po siya ka hands-on sa amin (Most of the time she came directly from work to our school activities to be with us. That was how hands-on she was with us),” LA said
For Vico, Coney is a very affectionate and caring mom.
“Ang sabi nila Kuya LA at Ate Carla strict mom daw sa kanila si mommy kaya siguro nang dumating ako napagod na siya, iba na sa akin” said Vico.
For Coney, it’s her strong relationship with God that directed her to the right decisions in life.
“I really feel so blessed. Marami ako pinagdaanan and it’s not easy. With the Lord’s guidance and with the help of true Christian friends, I was able to make major decisions in life that really helped me strengthen my paths,” Coney said.
Shining Inheritance
Her present assignment is a lead role in the Filipino adaptation of the series Brilliant Legacy, with the Philippine title of Shining Inheritance, as Aurea Dela Costa.
“First of all like the character, I’m a real lola in real life so that really gets home very closely and ‘yung character na may dementia, may Alzheimer’s, challenge para sa akin ‘yun. It’s another challenging role I’m just so excited to play, Aurea dela Costa,” Coney said
All for the glory of God
With her five decades in show business, Coney is very thankful to all the people she worked with and most especially to our Creator.
“I’d like to stay close to what the Lord has created me for, to use my gifts
for His honor and glory. Ang pinaka-shining moment ko siguro hanggang ngayon nandito pa ako. Naiiyak ako. Alam niyo naman, eversince iyakin ako, ‘di ba? I feel so grateful that God has loved me, to use what talent He has given me until now that I’m 71 years old. I’m grateful and blessed sa lahat ng ginawa Niya,” she said.