CONEY REYES: 50 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ

Constancia Angeline Reyes Nubla, born on 26 May 1954 in Manila, is more popularly known by her screen name Coney Reyes. She made her mark as a noontime show host with Student Canteen (1975 to 1982) and Eat Bulaga (1982 to 1991).

For her work in movies, she won the 1983 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actress for Bago Kumalat ang Kamandag and the 2015 Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Philippine Movie Press Club.

This year, Coney is celebrating her golden year in the entertainment industry.

“It’s my 50 year this year. To be specific, May 20, 2024. I started May of 1974. My first drama, Coney Reyes Mumar on Camera, was here in GMA and that started 1981, a year after I gave birth to my second child. And so after that, lagi nang afternoon time slot ko na every Saturday,” she said.

The actress feels like going home to a time slot that she is most comfortable with.

“It will be really wonderful again to be in the afternoon slot, and I know maybe my followers are the housewives so ‘yung mga iba mga anak na ng followers ko,” the actress said

For Coney, every acting assignment is a blessing and a new challenge at the same time.

“Through the years, lagi ako binibigyan ni Lord ng work na pabata ng pabata ang mga kasama ko. May reason ang Panginoon sa ginagawa niya at natutuwa din ako kasi, believe it or not, I still have fans now who are much younger than me,” Coney revealed