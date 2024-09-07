Comelec balks at budget cut

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Saturday that cuts to their P14.277 billion budget proposal for 2025 could jeopardize teachers’ honorariums, voter education, and supplies for the 2025 midterm polls.

“During a hearing last week, there were calls to restore the Comelec budget, and a motion was made. They said they would move to restore the entire budget in due time,” Comelec chairman George Garcia said on radio.

“There are many items, such as forms and supplies, that we might be asked to provide. For example, if certain materials are needed, we might not be able to supply them.”

He added, “Forms, supplies, and printing could be compromised, along with the honorariums for teachers and support staff. These are likely the components that will be affected in the elections.”

Garcia said they understood the budget cuts, acknowledging that other agencies, such as the Department of Education, may need more funding.

In the 2025 national expenditure program, Comelec initially requested P35.470 billion, but the Department of Budget and Management reduced it to P14.277 billion.

Garcia also noted that teachers serving during the 2025 midterm elections would receive an additional P2,000 honorarium. However, due to the budget cuts, those serving in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections would not receive any honorarium.