Caloocan mayor flexes admin’s achievements

Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan highlighted the achievements of the city government under his leadership during his 3rd State of the City Address (SoCA) on Friday, 6 September, at the Caloocan City Sports Complex.

While his first two SoCAs focused on the planned programs to address ongoing issues, Mayor Malapitan emphasized the accomplishments and fulfillment of promises made by his administration for the benefit of all Caloocan residents.

“In the past years, I didn’t just make promises. I ensured that every promise was fulfilled or that every Batang Kankaloo could see that progress was being made. We owe it to them; their trust is what drives us to serve,” Mayor Malapitan said.

“Additional campuses for UCC, more health centers and free medical services, new infrastructure, thousands of jobs and livelihood programs — these were once just promises that we are now making a reality,” he added.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to transforming Caloocan into a thriving city, from the City Council to the local government employees.

“These achievements are not mine alone. This is the collective effort of the city government. From our partners at City Hall, who work tirelessly without regard for time or day, to the full support I’ve received from our Sangguniang Panlungsod throughout my term,” Mayor Malapitan said.

“Fellow Batang Kankaloo, transforming a city doesn’t happen overnight, but we will continue to strive so that future generations can see and feel the progress in their lives and in our city,” he declared.