BoC-MICP, ICTSI chiefs discuss port operations improvement

Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) district collector Carmelita M. Talusan recently met with International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) executive vice president Christian Martin R. Gonzalez to discuss issues and ways by which they can collaborate to improve port operations efficiency

Important issues discussed by both parties included efficient cargo processing, streamlined customs procedures and the use of cutting-edge technology to boost port security and operational effectiveness.

Value of teamwork

Talusan emphasized the value of teamwork in accomplishing the common objective of promoting trade.

"Our good partnership with ICTSI both focused on advancing our mission to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customs operations at the port. By leveraging ICTSI's expertise and innovative solutions, we can further streamline our processes and provide better services to all BoC stakeholders," she said.

In line with this common objective, Gonzalez stressed the impact of innovation and technology on port operations and pledged to assist the BoC in the agency’s endeavors to update and enhance port customs procedures.

As ICTSI EVP and Global Corporate Head, Gonzalez is in charge of defining and implementing the company's strategic direction as well as directing various worldwide divisions to ensure that the company's aims and objectives are in line.

Tax collection efforts

By the end of the discussion, both parties agreed to continue working together to support BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's measures as part of overall efforts to increase tax collection.