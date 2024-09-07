Abalos insists Quiboloy 'still inside' KOJC compound

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos insisted that fugitive religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, citing an intelligence report on Saturday.

“Our intelligence report says he's still there,” Abalos said in a news forum in Quezon City.

He likewise noted that authorities have been receiving promising developments about Quiboloy’s whereabouts.

“We’ve got good developments right now I just can’t disclose it; I’ve been receiving these reports since yesterday,” Abalos said but declined to disclose other details.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, said the government has “no information yet” that Quiboloy went through any immigration process.

“So we assume he is still here in the country,” Clavano said, noting that there’s an outstanding hold departure order against Quiboloy.

A hold departure order is issued to individuals with criminal cases within the exclusive jurisdiction of Regional Trial Courts.