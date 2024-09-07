A Day of Love for Lolo and Lola at SM Supermalls

Grandparents Day is the perfect occasion to show your Lolo and Lola how much you appreciate them. With your very first salary in hand, SM Supermalls has everything you need to make this day truly special for the grandparents who have showered you with love. Here’s how you can create unforgettable memories and give them the celebration they deserve.
Stay Fit and Fabulous with SM’s 10 o’clock Habit
Kickstart the day by inviting your grandparents to join the 10 o’clock Habit, a fitness activity designed for seniors, held at selected SM Malls. Your Lolo and Lola can groove to a lively Zumba session that not only keeps them active but also brings the community together in a fun, healthy way. It’s the perfect way to bond with them while promoting wellness.
A Wardrobe Refresh at Granny’s Bazaar
After a morning workout, treat your grandparents to a well-deserved shopping spree at Granny’s Bazaar. Let them pick from a wide variety of fashionable and comfortable outfits. Whether your Lolo needs a new polo or your Lola fancies a new dress, this bazaar offers endless choices to upgrade their wardrobes in style. Plus, there’s no better way to show your appreciation than by treating them to something they’ll love and wear with pride!
A Heartfelt Grand Thanksgiving Mass
Take a moment to reflect and give thanks for the incredible grandparents in your life by attending the Grand Thanksgiving Mass. Held at your nearest SM mall, this special mass is dedicated to honoring Lolos and Lolas everywhere, celebrating their wisdom, guidance and endless love.
Lunch at Paradise Dynasty
After a morning of fun and reflection, treat your grandparents to an unforgettable lunch at Paradise Dynasty. Savor the rich flavors of authentic dishes while enjoying quality time with the family. Whether it’s their famous xiao long bao or a hearty bowl of noodles, this dining experience will make the day even more special.
Karaoke Showdown at SM Game Park
What’s a celebration without some music? Head to SM Game Park and rent a private karaoke room for a friendly showdown. Belt out classic hits and share the mic with your favorite duo. This activity isn’t just about singing — it’s about making memories, sharing laughter and bonding over timeless songs that your Lolo and Lola probably know by heart.
Merienda at Café Mary Grace
To top off this wonderful day, head over to Café Mary Grace for merienda. Your Lolo and Lola will love the cozy atmosphere while indulging in their signature ensaymadas and cheese rolls, paired perfectly with a cup of hot chocolate. It’s the ultimate treat to wrap up a day full of love, laughter and cherished moments.
Celebrate the gift of family this Grandparents Day with SM Supermalls — where every moment with your Lolo and Lola becomes an experience worth remembering.