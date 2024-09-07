15 remains missing in Philippine Rise

The search and rescue efforts for 15 fishermen from Quezon who went missing during the onslaught of tropical storm “Enteng” have intensified, as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed its air assets to locate them.

In a statement on Saturday, the PCG said Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog in Luzon (CGDSTL) had joined the search for the fishermen reported missing after their boat, the FBCA Zshan, encountered inclement weather in the vicinity of the Philippine Rise.

The missing fishermen were identified as Alexander Mahinay, 35, the boat captain, and his crew Edilberto Renegio, 49; Noel Cantela, 48; Rodrigo Beracis, 46, Rolly Rational, 40; Alex Balog, 40; Robert Yanag, 37; Alan Alicando, 34; Cyril Legaspi, 30; Wendel Lucero, 27; Randy Carpon, 26; Jason William Masato, 24; Renaldo Labo, 21; Kingjayler Mahinay, 20; and Rogan Beracis, 19, all residents of Visayan Village, Barangay Dinahican, Infanta, Quezon.

Advise issued

The CGDSTL said that around 9 a.m. on 1 September, the FBCA Irish J received weather updates from a local radio station regarding the approach of “Enteng.”

The boat captain immediately ceased their fishing and advised the Zshan to do the same.

“However, they faced challenging sea conditions, causing them to be separated by approximately 20 nautical miles. They also lost communication while navigating north of Jomalig Island,” the PCG said.

On 6 September, the Coast Guard Aviation Command deployed a helicopter to conduct an aerial search in the vicinity of Palanan, Isabela, including the northern part of Quezon and northeastern Luzon.

The Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group 4 also sent up a helicopter to assist in the aerial search.

The joint operation of the PCG, PAF, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the local government unit was suspended due to strong winds and adverse currents.

“The PCG assures the families of the missing fishermen that all available resources are being utilized to locate and rescue their loved ones. The Coast Guard urges the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information to proper authorities,” CGDSTL Commander, CG Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla said.