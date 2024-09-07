14 seafarers return amid Houthi attacks

The first batch of Filipino crew members of bulker SW Northwind Vessel 1 have safely returned to the Philippines on Saturday, 1 September.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) reported that the group, consisting of 14 seafarers, received financial assistance, along with food and transportation allowances.

The SW Northwind had been repeatedly targeted by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, with the latest attack occurring 57 nautical miles south of Aden on 22 August, where two explosions were reported.

In more than 70 attacks, the Houthis have already sunk two vessels, seized and killed at least three seafarers.

99 from Kuwait repatriated

Meanwhile, 99 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait and Lebanon were also repatriated, including 79 from Kuwait and 20 from Lebanon, five of whom were dependents.

The repatriates were also entitled to receive support from the government along with a total P150,000 financial assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers and OWWA.

The Department of Foreign Affairs noted last month that approximately 11,000 Filipinos remain in Lebanon, some of whom are undocumented.