1.1 tons of pompano harvested

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced over the weekend that a joint research project between the DA-National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (DA-NFRDI) and the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center — Aquaculture Department (SEAFDEC/AQD) yielded 1.1 tons of snubnose pompano.

The partial harvest, conducted at the Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Center (FFRDC) in Butong, Taal, Batangas, is part of the “Grow-out Culture of Snubnose Pompano in Brackish Water Ponds” project.

This initiative evaluates pompano growth, survival and production in brackish water ponds using recommended techniques and aims to assess economic viability and share the technology with fish farmers.

The pompano were raised in a 2,300 square meter pond with a density of two fish per square meter. After six months, they achieved an average weight of 364 grams and an 80 percent survival rate.

DA said the success of the project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of NFRDI Executive Director Dr. Lilian Garcia, SEAFDEC/AQD Chief Dan Baliao, Project Leaders Dr. Maria Theresa Mutia of NFRDI, and Dr. Roger Edward Mamauag of SEAFDEC/AQD, along with Edgar Somblingo and Janice Tambirao serving as technical assistants.