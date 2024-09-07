11 BIFF yield in Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Eleven former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) voluntarily surrendered and turned over their high-powered firearms to the military in Pikit town in Cotabato Province, marking an end of their struggle for an independent Islamic state southern Philippines

Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, commander of the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion said yesterday the 11 former BIFF fighters surrendered to soldiers in Barangay Ladtingan in Pikit town on Thursday.

They also turned over their firearms to include: one M14 Rifle, five Garand Rifles, two Cal.45 Pistols, one 50 cal. Rifle, one M203 tube, one RPG and ammunition, two 40mm bullets, and five Grenades.

One of the former BIFF gunmen confessed to soldiers “We can no longer bear the hardships and we fear for our lives because of the military operations.”

They also confessed “We are experiencing difficulty hiding from soldiers who are relentlessly pursuing us in the hinterland. The difficulty we experienced has led us to surrender to the government and hope to live in peace once again in our community.”

The 11 former BIFF fighters were immediately presented to Brig. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran, Commander of the 602nd Brigade and witnessed by Pikit Mayor Sumulong K. Sultan; Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Salik P. Mamasabulod; Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Ohto C. Montawal and OIC Vice Mayor of Ligawasan, Special Geographic Area-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Riduan P. Makatidtang.

The former rebels received financial aid and rice from the mayors for returning to the folds of the law.

Gumiran said “This is proof that we are gradually overcoming terrorism and violence in our area. And soon our people can live in peace.”

Joint Task Force-Central Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said yesterday lauded the good step taken by the 11 former BIFF terrorists.

“Our doors are open to the remaining domestic terrorists who decide to surrender their weapons and reintegrate into society,” Nafarrete said.