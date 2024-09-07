100th NCAA season opens

With a century of growth and excellence, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) — the country’s first athletic collegiate league — is set to inspire legacies of sportsmanship, competitiveness, hope, valor, camaraderie, and power as it formally kicks off Season 100 on 7 Sept. through its home and official broadcast partner GMA Network.

Live from the Mall of Asia Arena, the “NCAA Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies Opening Ceremony” brings together the 10 member schools led by Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Season 100 policy board president Atty. Roberto Laurel of Lyceum of the Philippines University highlighted the NCAA’s achievement in producing individuals who have made a mark in the country’s sports industry.

“Ten decades have passed and the NCAA continues to grow and flourish, remaining strong and resilient. The country’s first athletic collegiate league has already produced many icons and legends who exemplify the league’s 100 years of excellence in sports,” said Atty. Laure. As we celebrate the centennial season this year, we recognize everyone who is part of the journey — from those who have inspired legacies in the past 10 decades to those who continue to strive for sportsmanship today and tomorrow. Expect this season to be the most exciting yet.”

In full support of NCAA Season 100 are the members of the policy board Francisco Paulino V. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Raymund P. Fernando Jose, OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Br. Edmundo L. Fernandez, FSC of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Dr. Vincent K. Fabella of José Rizal University; Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo of Mapúa University; Fr. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB of San Beda University; Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Dr. Anthony Jose M. Tamayo of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.