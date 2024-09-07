100 shelters turned over Subanem Tribe

The National Housing Authority (NHA) announced over the weekend that it has turned over 100 housing units to families belonging to the Subanen Tribe in Zamboanga del Norte in pursuit of its commitment to providing durable and permanent shelters to indigenous peoples (IPs).

NHA general manager Joeben Tai was represented by NHA Zamboanga District Officer-in-Charge Atty. John Louie G. Rebollos who recently led the IP housing turnover ceremony together with Liloy Mayor Roberto Uy Jr.

The housing units feature a 24.80 sqm floor area and were purposely built as semi-concrete to withstand the natural calamities that the Subanen Tribe frequently encounters in the mountainous area where they are situated.