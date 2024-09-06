YEAR OF REDEMPTION: UP craves for revenge as Season 87 gets underway

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. — Opening ceremony

6:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs UP

Regaining its lost glory will be the ultimate objective when University of the Philippines (UP) plunges into action against Ateneo de Manila University in the opening salvo of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m. with the Fighting Maroons eager to post a strong start that will set the tone for their redemption tour in this brand-new season of the country’s most prestigious collegiate league.

Prior to the action, the league will have what promises to be an “extraordinary” opening ceremony that will be made more memorable by Filipino rock icon Eraserheads while independent musician-songwriter Johnoy Danao and musical soloists — cello, guitar and percussion — will serve as appetizers for an interesting musical afternoon.

Amid a stunning, immersive light experience, the UP Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside Kontra Gapi, the resident Ethnic Music and Dance Ensemble of the UP College of Arts and Letters, in a richly textured contrapuntal number.

UP alumni from different rock bands — Lean Ansing of Slapshock, Dave Delfin of Franco, and Bon Sundiang and Maysh Baay of Moonstar 88 — will come together as one rock unit, while P-Pop group Kaia and world-renowned hip-hop dance crew UPeepz provide the pop element to the celebration of friendship and camaraderie among eight competing schools.

Representatives from each of the seven other UAAP member schools — Ateneo, Adamson University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, University of the East, and University of Sto. Tomas — have been invited to join their UP counterparts and the UP Concert Chorus in singing the UAAP Hymn.

But come game time, revenge will be on the minds of the Fighting Maroons as they try to reclaim the crown following back-to-back runner-up finishes.

UP ended a 36-year title drought in early 2022 in the competition’s return following a two-year stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, beating Ateneo in three games.

But the Blue Eagles got their vengeance after a few months in the finals series, which also went the full distance. The Fighting Maroons had another shot at the crown last year but again fell short in three outings this time against De La Salle University.

UP will now rely heavily on Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez following the departure of former Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf and CJ Cansino.

Lopez will be backed by veterans JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, Aldous Torculas, Terrence Fortea, Janjan Felicilda, Reyland Torres, Chicco Briones, Sean Alter and Mark Belmonte with a number of key additions.

Filling in for the spot left by Diouf are one-and-done big man Quentin Millora-Brown along with Nigerian student-athlete Dikachi Ududo. Also suiting up for the Fighting Maroons are Sean Alter, Gani Stevens and rookie Jacob Bayla.

The Fighting Maroons left no stone unturned in preparing to reclaim the crown with training camps and competitions overseas during the offseason.

“We’ll just work hard for every game. Starting this season, we want to put ourselves in a position to get back into the finals. We’re gonna take it one game at a time and improve every game,” UP coach Goldin Monteverde said.

“We had many trips (abroad) and have been playing together. Hopefully, it’s gonna help us this season. It’s gonna be competitive. For me, all teams have improved and are very strong. So, every game we have to be ready.”

Ateneo, on the other hand, went through a lot of changes following last season’s disappointment.

The Blue Eagles lost several key players after Kai Ballungay, Jared Brown and Geo Chiu moved up to the pro ranks.

But the biggest blow to Ateneo’s roster was the decision of Gilas Pilipinas member Mason Amos to transfer to archrival La Salle and LeBron Nieto being ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will pin his hopes on holdovers Sean Quitevis, Chris Koon, Josh Lazaro, Ian Espinosa, Shawn Tuano and Andrew Bongo with key additions Jared Bahay, Kristian Porter, Michael Asoro, Waki Espina, Femi Edu, Tim Broth and Victor Balogun.